Battlefield 2042 gets delayed to November

Electronic Arts

Battlefield 2042 has run into a slight delay. The military shooter, which was originally slated to launch on Oct. 22, will now arrive on Nov. 19.

"Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams," developer EA DICE explained in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players."

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/gaKbhjNd64 — DICE (@EA_DICE) September 15, 2021

EA DICE said that updates on the Battlefield 2042 open beta test, scheduled to occur in September, "will be coming later this month."

Battlefield 2042 is the latest entry in publisher Electronic Arts' long-running shooter series. Unlike the previous installment, 2018's WWII-themed Battlefield V, Battlefield 2024 features new sci-fi weapons and 128-player matches. The game will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.