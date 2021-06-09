Battlefield 2042 adds futuristic weapons, 128 players and ditches campaign

EA

The Battlefield series from developer Dice spent its last two entries focusing on the World Wars I and II, but things will change in the upcoming Battlefield 2042. Not only will players have new sci-fi weapons at their disposal, there's also going to be a lot more players going into battle.

Battlefield 2042 is set to come out Oct. 22 and will double the number of players in multiplayer matches to 128 for those playing on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The Conquest and Breakthrough modes will also return as teams will fight against each other on seven huge maps. Matches will also have dynamic events such as storms to make the battles even crazier.

As expected with a game that takes place in the future, there'll be some futuristic weapons. The Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer shows one of the new additions: a robot dog armed to its mechanical teeth. More of the gameplay will be shown in a reveal coming June 13.

One big change coming to Battlefield 2042 is the lack of a campaign. "I think that's just something that enables us to really lean into what we are best at," the game's design director, Daniel Berlin, told Eurogamer on Wednesday. Berlin also says there are no plans for a battle royale mode.

Even without a campaign, there's still a narrative to the action. In the 2030s, environmental and economic disasters are tearing the world apart. Displaced people band together to survive and are referred to as non-patriated, or no-pats. The US and Russia begin using these soldiers without a country to fight their wars for resources in 2042.

Battlefield 2042 is out on Oct. 22 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.