Who's the best Batman of all time?

With "Wonder Woman" now in theaters, we figured we'd debate the merits of every filmic version of Batman. Don't worry, we threw in some in-depth talk about Tommy Lee Jones and what a waste of him that Two-Face was.

TV and Movies
batmanmichaelkeaton.jpg

Numero uno.

 Warner Bros.

Basically, Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer were the best Batmans, no question. Oh, you don't agree? Great let's fight about it -- via podcast.

Say welcome back to Continuity Error with a format change and a smack down fight over which Batman could defeat the rest, who had the best costume (Clooney, obvs) and which villain was the best (Mr. Freeze?). 

Who is the best Batman?

I am the Batmans

Film Rotten Tomatoes Metacritic IMDB Lifetime gross
Batman (1989) 72 69% 7.6 $557M
Batman v. Superman 27 44% 6.7 $338M
The Dark Knight 94 82% 9 $657M
Batman & Robin 11 28% 3.7 $207M
Batman Forever 40 51% 5.4 $374M
Batman Begins 84 70% 8.3 $283M
The Dark Knight Rises 87 78% 8.5 $509M
The Lego Batman Movie 91 75% 7.7 $176M
Batman Returns 80 68% 7 $347M

Note that the chart above is based on lifetime gross adjusted for inflation and according to Box Office Mojo as of June 2, 2017.

More stories

Next Article: Hey Apple, can you top Google and Facebook at AR and AI?
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF