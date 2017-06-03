Who's the best Batman of all time?

Warner Bros.

Basically, Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer were the best Batmans, no question. Oh, you don't agree? Great let's fight about it -- via podcast.

Say welcome back to Continuity Error with a format change and a smack down fight over which Batman could defeat the rest, who had the best costume (Clooney, obvs) and which villain was the best (Mr. Freeze?).

Who is the best Batman? Your browser does not support the audio element.

Note that the chart above is based on lifetime gross adjusted for inflation and according to Box Office Mojo as of June 2, 2017.