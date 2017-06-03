Who's the best Batman of all time?

Basically, Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer were the best Batmans, no question. Oh, you don't agree? Great let's fight about it -- via podcast.
Say welcome back to Continuity Error with a format change and a smack down fight over which Batman could defeat the rest, who had the best costume (Clooney, obvs) and which villain was the best (Mr. Freeze?).
Who is the best Batman?
I am the Batmans
|Film
|Rotten Tomatoes
|Metacritic
|IMDB
|Lifetime gross
|Batman (1989)
|72
|69%
|7.6
|$557M
|Batman v. Superman
|27
|44%
|6.7
|$338M
|The Dark Knight
|94
|82%
|9
|$657M
|Batman & Robin
|11
|28%
|3.7
|$207M
|Batman Forever
|40
|51%
|5.4
|$374M
|Batman Begins
|84
|70%
|8.3
|$283M
|The Dark Knight Rises
|87
|78%
|8.5
|$509M
|The Lego Batman Movie
|91
|75%
|7.7
|$176M
|Batman Returns
|80
|68%
|7
|$347M
Note that the chart above is based on lifetime gross adjusted for inflation and according to Box Office Mojo as of June 2, 2017.