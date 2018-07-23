Batman: The Animated Series hits Blu-ray in October

Enlarge Image Warner Bros. / Amazon

Batman: The Animated Series will take down Gotham's criminal underworld in remastered 1080p, with the arrival of a Blu-ray box set on October 16

The box set -- dubbed Batman: The Complete Animated Series -- includes remastered versions of the original show's 85 episodes, the 24 episodes of The New Batman Adventures follow-up, movies Mask of the Phantasm and Mr. Freeze: Sub Zero, Syfy reported over the weekend. The release date was announced during the show's 25th anniversary panel at Comic-Con 2018.

In addition to the episodes and movies, Blu-ray.com notes, you'll also get a 60-minute featurette, audio commentaries on some episodes, a trio of Funko Pops (Batman, Harley Quinn and Joker) and an art book.

The box set is available to preorder on Amazon for $113.

If you don't want to shell out for the Blu-rays, the show will also be available on the DC Universe subscription streaming service, which was unveiled at Comic-Con.

The initial series, which starred Kevin Conroy as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Mark Hamill as the Joker, ran from 1992 to 1995 and continued with a tweaked art style as The New Batman Adventures from 1997 to 1999.

It spawned Superman, Justice League and a futuristic follow-up known as Batman Beyond in an animated DC universe that lasted until 2006.

