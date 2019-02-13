Batman teaming with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for animated movie

Cowabunga! Or should we say, "Holy crossover cinema, Batman"? Batman is teaming up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for an animated movie, SyFy Wire reported on Wednesday.

Together, the heroes will face a batch of Batman villains, in a film based on the six-issue comic series by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II. Warner Bros, DC and Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Warner Bros. and DC both tweeted about the film.

The Caped Crusader hangs with the Heroes in a Half Shell in Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, an animated feature coming Spring 2019.

Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meet in first animated movie crossover.

Troy Baker will voice both the Dark Knight and Joker, with Darren Criss as Raphael, Eric Bauza as Leonardo, Kyle Mooney as Michelangelo and Baron Vaughn as Donatello.

But what about the villains? SpongeBob SquarePants fans, mark your calendars for this one: Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, will play The Penguin. John DiMaggio (Jake on Adventure Time) will play Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (Bubbles on The Powerpuff Girls) will play Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko on Rocko's Modern Life) will play Bane and Cas Anvar (Alex Kamal on The Expanse) will play Ra's al Ghul.

The film will arrive on home video on 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital late this spring, SyFy Wire reports.