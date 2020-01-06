Warner Bros. Pictures

Batman actor Christian Bale could be sharing the screen with Marvel superhero Thor. Bale is reportedly in talks to play a yet-to-be-announced character in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

Bale's wide-ranging acting credits include his lead role as the Caped Crusader in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. He also had roles in The Fighter, American Hustle, The Big Short, Vice, American Psycho and Ford v Ferrari.

If Bale joins the movie, he'll be be acting alongside cast members returning for Thor: Love and Thunder, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

Director Taika Waititi also returns to add his own personal touch to the superhero film. Waititi previously directed Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi also played the character Korg in both Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

Neither Disney nor Marvel immediately responded to a request for comment.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters worldwide on Nov. 5, 2021.