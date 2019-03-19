The 2019 Economic Report of the President lists many superhero alter egos as interns. Spotted so far are Peter Parker, Bruce Wayne, Steve Rogers and even Aunt May.
Discuss: Batman, Captain America and Monty Python apparently worked for the US government last year
