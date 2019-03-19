CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Politics

Batman, Captain America and Monty Python apparently worked for the US government last year

The 2019 Economic Report of the President lists many superhero alter egos as interns.

US-IRELAND-POLITICS

The presidents annual economic report has a number of interns who have the names of superhero alter egos.

 Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images

The 2019 Economic Report of the President lists many superhero alter egos as interns. Spotted so far are Peter Parker, Bruce Wayne, Steve Rogers and even Aunt May.

screen-shot-2019-03-19-at-1-44-40-pm

The 2019 Economic Report for the President features a list of interns, many of which have similar names to characters from Marvel and DC Comics.

 Screenshot by CNET
Next Article: Amazon Rekognition lets cops track faces: Here's what you need to know