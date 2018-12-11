Exclusive Batgirl vinyl glimmers in white and gold for DC Universe subscribers

DC Collectibles

Barbara Gordon goes gold in a vinyl figure revealed Tuesday that will be exclusively available on the DC Universe service.

This white and gold variant of the DC Artists Alley Batgirl vinyl figure was designed by artist Sho Murase, who specializes in merging Asian and Western art styles.

Enlarge Image DC Collectibles

The figure is at a 6.75-inch scale and was sculpted by Sam Greenwell.

It will sell for $40, and is available for DC Universe subscribers. You can find it by selecting the "Shop" tab inside of the streaming service app.

There are several other colorful variants of this statue available in stores if you don't subscribe to DC Universe. These include a traditional design and a red-and-green holiday variant, both available at most comic book stores. Or you can get a dark-colored Iridescent variant at Books-A-Million and pink variant called Sparkle, available at Foot Locker.

On the streaming side of DC Universe, the recently launched service is nearing the end of its first season of Titans and is readying an animated Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol shows for 2019.