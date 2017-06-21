The original "Blade Runner" film, despite poor critical and commercial performance upon initial release, has become iconic over the past few decades. This year it's being followed up by a Ryan Gosling-starring sequel, featuring Harrison Ford and directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario). In the first trailer, and now this featurette from People, it's apparent that the neo-noir visual splendor of the first flick will return in full with the new iteration, thanks in large part to director of photography (and lighting wizard) Roger Deakins.

The new footage has a lot of practical effects on display, as well as dynamically lit environments. Whether the new movie ends up approaching the classic status of the first Blade Runner remains to be seen, but at least judging by the footage slowly emerging, the beautiful visual style will remain well intact, bolstered by brilliant effects and photography.