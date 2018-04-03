Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Icon Sports Wire

Twitter is useful for raging at others.

Does that include the baseballs gods?

As the Major League Baseball season gets underway, some hitters just aren't hitting. At all.

One of those was St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler. He went 0-13 from Thursday through Sunday in his first three games of the season.

This doesn't make a hitter happy. It also convinces fans that the hitter must be done for.

Fowler sought ways to dispel the curse.

So he took to Twitter on Monday morning and offered a sentence for each of the hits he failed to execute.

I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. — Dexter Fowler #25 (@DexterFowler) April 2, 2018

You might think this desperate.

I might think you should try it.

For in Monday's game between the Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers, which the Cardinals won 8-4, Fowler enjoyed a third-inning hit that batted in a runner.

The Cardinals decided to echo Fowler's Twitter mantra and offered this joyous chorus.

He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. pic.twitter.com/UAw3vIfDxJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 2, 2018

Naturally, others leaped upon the Twitterized chanting -- a beer company, for example.

This Bud's For You. This Bud's For You. This Bud's For You. This Bud's For You. This Bud's For You. This Bud's For You. This Bud's For You. This Bud's For You. This Bud's For You. This Bud's For You.



Glad you got a hit @DexterFowler. Now you deserve a Budweiser. #DextersBuds — BudweiserUSA (@budweiserusa) April 2, 2018

And the local hockey team.

We will score a goal. We will score a goal. We will score a goal. We will score a goal. We will score a goal. We will score a goal. We will score a goal. We will score a goal. We will score a goal. We will score a goal.



(did we do it right, @DexterFowler? #TeamSTL) — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 3, 2018

The hockey team may need some chanting tips.

The Blues did, indeed, score a goal, but lost 4-2 to the Washington Capitals.

As for Fowler, he did get his hit but still went 1-5.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.