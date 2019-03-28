CNET también está disponible en español.

Barry is back for its second season

Bill Hader's excellent comedy series returns on HBO.

Will Barry try a third career as a reporter? 

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Episodes of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood have arrived online at the new MisterRogers.org. More episodes will be added twice a month on Mondays. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Barry and Santa Clarita Diet are back for your amusement

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: Netflix teases Stranger Things season 3 in new trailer
