Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Episodes of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood have arrived online at the new MisterRogers.org. More episodes will be added twice a month on Mondays. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Barry and Santa Clarita Diet are back for your amusement
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Every new Apple TV show and series announced: Apple’s original shows will join its new TV Plus service this year.
Avengers Endgame runtime tops three hours, now we await ticket release: Marvel Studios' president says, "We're gonna release the movie at the exact right running time."
Discuss: Barry is back for its second season
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.