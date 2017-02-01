Barnes & Noble recalls shocking Nook 7 chargers

No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

If you have a Barnes & Noble Nook 7 tablet, you might want to get on this straight away. The company has issued a recall notice for the power adapter that ships with the tablet.

Although the company doesn't specify the reason on its website, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is a little more forthcoming. "The power adapter casing can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing an electric shock hazard," the CPSC recall page reads.

"Barnes & Noble has received four reports of the power adapter breaking or pulling apart exposing the metal prongs. No injuries have been reported. "

The Commission recommends all customers immediately stop using the power adapters, instead charging their devices using a computer USB cable, and register for a free replacement via the Barnes & Noble website. Each replacement power adapter will also be shipped with a free $5 Barnes & Noble gift card.

