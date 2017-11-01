Barnes & Noble has a new e-reader: The GlowLight 3

Enlarge Image Barnes & Noble

In case anybody forgot, Barnes & Noble is still in the e-reading game, and has announced a new e-reader -- the Nook GlowLight 3 ($120) -- just ahead of the holiday buying season. It's available for preorder now and ships on Nov. 8.

Last year Barnes & Noble released the Nook GlowLight Plus, a fully waterproof model. The Nook GlowLight 3 looks more like the original Nook GlowLight and features a new front lighting scheme.

"This innovation allows users to read with a cool white light during the day, then manually or automatically switch to an 'Auto Night Mode,' providing a warmer orange tone for perfect bedtime reading," the company says.

We'll let you know how the new e-reader compares to Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite as soon as we get our hands on a review sample. For now, here's a look at the GlowLight 3's key specs:

6-inch high-resolution 300-dpi screen with built-in glare-, scratch- and fingerprint-resistant lens



Soft to the touch finish



Read for up to 50 days on a single charge



Physical page turning buttons



Holds thousands of books (8GB memory: 2.5GB for NOOK Store content and side-loaded content)



Wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n)

