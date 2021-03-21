Bargain bin sale at Ubisoft: Save up to 80% on games like Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more

Billy Joel colored my opinion of discount racks from a very early age. When he sang that if he didn't stay relevant, "I get put in the back in the discount rack," teenaged Dave felt terrible that his album might be marked down. But I've reconciled my aversion to discounts and never to buy games at full price. Because no sooner than you do, a big sale pops up like this one: Ubisoft is having a Spring Sale with many games as much as 80% off.
If you want to take advantage of the sale, my advice is to do some comparison shopping, because sale prices at Ubisoft are often only on par with what you can find next door at sites like Amazon. Here are some of the deals that I found to be cheaper than what I could find elsewhere:
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time: $2 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $45 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: $30 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: $8 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: $9 (70% off)
- Watchdogs: Legion Gold Edition: $50 (50% off)
- Rayman Legends: $7.50 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Deluxe Pack: $5 (50% off)
You can unlock an extra bonus as well. From now through March 25, if you add any Rainbow Six Siege title to your cart, you'll get an additional 20% discount on your entire purchase. That's a great deal, because you can get the Deluxe Edition for the PC for just $9.
This article was published previously. It has been updated with new deal information.
