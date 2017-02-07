Internet left conflicted by Obama's epic vacation photos

Up Next Microsoft AI's next leap forward: Helping you play video games

After eight years in office that started with a historic economic crisis and ended with a historic defeat for his party, Barack Obama has certainly earned some time off. But the former president's photos from his beach vacation with billionaire tycoon Richard Branson are creating a typhoon of mixed emotions on social media.

Branson posted the above video on his YouTube feed of the duo's friendly competition to see if Obama could stay up longer on a kiteboard than Branson could on a foilboard. The ex-POTUS won and it quickly became the top trending video on the platform Tuesday morning.

But the images from Obama's life after leading the free world left many feeling a little envious or like the President was rubbing that gorgeous azure salt water in a fresh wound.

Many people found themselves feeling a little bit like an ex who comes out on the short end of a break-up:

But of course, there's also plenty of well-wishers:

Meanwhile, 😅 Our former President is not just living life, but Enjoying life! #obama #onthetext A video posted by Mr. Silver (@silver_shots) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:48am PST

Oh well, I mean YOLO, right? But when is the Obamas' vacation finally going to end? I mean you do you and all, Mr. President but geez, it's still winter back here at home.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.