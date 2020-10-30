Barack Obama chats with LeBron James

HBO Max

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

You know what's really interesting? Watching Barack Obama be more unfiltered since finishing his two terms as president. The man can really talk and has an incredible wit. So, it will be very interesting to see him chat with LeBron James in a new episode of The Shop. It will first run on HBO, then be free to watch starting on October 31 through November 28.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Peacock has a new show called There's Johnny! that streams on November 1. The scripted comedy is a coming-of-age story set during the 1970s where the lead character lands a job at The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

