It turns out Barack Obama still resonates with the masses.

A tweet from the former US president has become the second most liked in Twitter history, according to Twitter. On Tuesday, it reached 2.5 million likes. His Saturday tweet, which quotes the late South African President Nelson Mandela, followed white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion," reads the tweet, posted along with a photo of Obama looking up to a window of children of different ethnicities and races.

The quote has also been retweeted more than 1 million times.

Obama's tweet has now surpassed talk show host Ellen DeGeneres' 2014 Oscars selfie tweet, which is now No. 3 with 2.4 million likes. Pop star Ariana Grande still holds the record for the most-liked tweet with 2.7 million likes, which was in response to the terrorist bombing after her concert in Manchester, England, in May that killed 22 people.

The former president's tweet, which quotes a line from Mandela's autobiography, "Long Walk to Freedom," came after Heather Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville was killed and 19 others were injured when a man rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters amid a white supremacist rally. Two police officers also died Saturday when their helicopter monitoring the rally crashed.

In contrast to the reaction to Obama, President Donald Trump has been loudly criticized for his initial response to the tragedy that condemned violence but stated "many sides" were involved in it. Facing intense scrutiny, Trump on Monday specifically denounced Ku Klux Klan members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." On Monday, three CEOs, including Intel head Brian Krzanich, resigned from Trump's manufacturing council in response to Trump's overall reaction to the violence.

