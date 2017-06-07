Obama assembles global leaders into Avengers (on Twitter)

Even The Avengers had to start somewhere. On Tuesday, writer Oliver Willis tweeted out a photo of former President Barack Obama with German chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, giving it a Marvel-ous caption that suggested Obama was assembling the leaders into a certain superhero group. Maybe you've heard of them.

"I'm glad you could both make it. I'd like to talk to you about... The Avengers Initiative" pic.twitter.com/dUsaiwkSrG — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

Willis' tweet soon gained super-speed, and by Wednesday, was retweeted more than 20,000 times and liked more than 53,000 times. And just like in the comic books, this Avengers universe is always adding members.

French president Emmanuel Macron stepped up.

"Bonjour. It is Macron. I am on ze line." pic.twitter.com/cdx8MTX2qS — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

And Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto.

"Nieto as well. Mexico is go." pic.twitter.com/1ohRJLQV4K — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

And real leaders soon mixed with fictional when Cap heard the call.

"Mr President. Captain Rogers."

"I'm not the president anymore"

"You're always the President, sir." pic.twitter.com/I1prTntwkS — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

Turns out there's a Skrull presence on Earth (one guess...), and the group has to call in a special agent. ("Renaissance" was Michelle Obama's Secret Service code name.)

"May I present the next level of super soldier... Renaissance, Agent of SHIELD" pic.twitter.com/LTzIRwslg6 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

And you just knew that glowing orb was going to show up.

MEANWHILE, AT WORLD VILLAIN HQ

"I sense something yuge. A disturbance. Bigly." pic.twitter.com/VC9YZVLko3 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

"The inspiration comes mostly from me being a huge comic book fan and a political junkie (my job is as a political writer) and the thread just came up as a spur-of-the moment joke," Willis told CNET. "The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with most of the people thanking me for a silly distraction from the negative news we've had every day since the election."

This is the greatest thread in the history of Twitter. I'm howling laughing. — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) June 7, 2017

And of course, things end on a cliffhanger, so stay tuned.

WILL AGENT RENAISSANCE DEFEAT THE INVASION?

WILL THE WORLD POWERS KEEP THEIR ALLIANCE?

WHAT IS THE SKRULL SUPER WEAPON?

TUNE IN NEXT TIME — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

Logging Out: A look at death in the digital age.

Star Wars at 40: Celebrating the many ways the sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.