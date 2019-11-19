Bar gifts under that are chic and under $100

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The bar cart has again become a staple of living rooms across the US. But it's around the holidays when a bar cart really stands out -- a vintage brass stunner dressed up in garlands and lights may upstage your tree (or replace it). But its the items on that cart that make all the difference and an upgrade from a single stainless steel bottle opener to a personalized combination of bar accessories and tumblers could make the perfect gift for that aspiring bartender.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your own bar on wheels with a set of gold cocktail picks or level up a friend's wine game with a new decanter, we've got you covered. From fun bar accessories to unique decor, these no-fail cocktail-related bar gifts are perfect for every budget under $100.

Read more: Best gifts for foodies in 2019

Amazon Spice things up with this small yet sturdy bamboo mortar and pestle set. It will eliminate the need for ground spices, pulverizing whole peppercorns and fennel seeds to ensure fresher flavor and stronger aromatics. In the process, you'll also get a nice workout and stress relief from the all-too-hectic holidays. There's a reason this ancient food processor has stood the test of time.

World Market We love these vintage-vibe, fancy but funky gold-patterned glasses. They're the ideal tumbler for an Old Fashioned (or two) or any other cocktail, especially during the holiday season. For recipients of bar gifts who might prefer a bit less flash, these crystal Old Fashioned glasses are classic and refined.

Basil Hayden's This intriguing blend of Kentucky rye whiskey, Canadian whiskey and port makes the perfect gift for anyone (except the strict whiskey purist). Everyone else will appreciate the complex oaky notes, caramel tones, dried fruit flavors and a bit of rye spice. Best of all, according to Sara Havens for The Alcohol Professor, this one offers a delicious finish that tastes like sugar cookie dough.

Amazon Scrappy's bitters are handcrafted in small batches from organic ingredients with no artificial flavors, dyes or chemicals. This bartender bundle includes two boxes of sample size bottles featuring both their Classic Bitters set and Exotic Bitters set. All together, there are eight flavors: chocolate, grapefruit, lavender, cardamom, celery, orange, Orleans (anise, citrus and cinnamon) and Aromatic (with vanilla notes). Perfect for the home mixologist who likes to experiment.

World Market With a nod to The 12 Days of Christmas, this charming golden swan will add a little whimsy to anyone's bar cart. The eight feather-topped cocktail picks, perfect for skewering drink garnishes, are a big-time upgrade over the disposable wooden ones.

Food52 Freeze them, pop them into a glass and add liquor. Presto -- you've created a multilayered cocktail for happy hour. There are five flavors in total, including The Cooper (with blood orange and ginger), The Cecile (with cucumber, watermelon juice, clover honey and thyme), The Clyde (with peach, lemon juice, sage, rosemary, juniper and vanilla) and The Oliver (an updated Negroni with wormwood extract). Each box contains 24 cubes of your chosen flavor. They're also great for nonimbibers, as they can be splashed with seltzer for a ready-made mocktail.

Sur la Table A nice bottle of wine always makes a great gift. But you can make it even better by throwing in a beautiful decanter. This one is pretty enough to use as a vase or art piece on the bar cart in between wine sessions. And if you really want to raise the stakes, pair it with a dark chocolate bar, a bottle opener or this perfectly shaped bottle brush for cleaning its curvy interior.

Walmart Everyone needs an ice bucket. This one, made of stainless steel and featuring a hammered brass exterior, is an attractive show stopper -- and affordable. And it comes with tongs, so no one needs to reach their fingers into the communal ice chest.

Amazon You can outfit your bestie's entire bar cart for under $60 with this sleek black matte metallic Boston shaker set. It's got all the essential tools: shaker, strainer, double jigger, muddler, bar spoon and tongs. It also comes in copper and silver to coordinate with any decor.

Sur la Table A beautiful solution for those who prefer their drinks stirred, not shaken.

Walmart If you can't swing a vintage bar cart on 1stdibs, this silver metal and classic glass version is a steal when it comes to bar gift ideas. With two tiers and built-in bottle holders, it has plenty of storage space for bottles, glasses and bar tools of varying heights and sizes. (If you're able to spend a little more on bar gifts, this gold bar cart with a midcentury modern vibe is also nice.)

Walmart For a more industrial style, this rustic oak and black metal bar cart is simple but striking. It includes a rack that can accommodate both wine bottles and glasses and two shelves for holding tools and bottles.

Amazon This miniature cutting board is perfect for slicing limes, other citrus or small garnishes. Made of bamboo, it has a juice groove to keep it from flooding over the sides, and is naturally resistant to bacteria. Plus, it's sleek and small enough not to interfere with the overall aesthetic of the bar cart.

World Market Marble is timeless and screams fancy. These geometric coasters are an easy, stylish and affordable way to say bye-bye to water rings. Perfect if you're looking for unique ideas for corporate gifts.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Read More: Best Food and Drink Advent Calendars 2019

This story was written by Dan Koday and updated by Chowhound Editors.