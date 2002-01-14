Banter closes $20 million second round

Customer service software maker Banter said Monday that it has raised $20 million in a second round of funding led by Mayfield, which also led the company's first round of $15 million with Lucent Venture Partners in March 2000.
The San Francisco-based company makes software that automatically handles customer service interactions such as e-mail and online customer service. Banter's software electronically processes customer questions received via e-mail and sends out the appropriate reply, according to the company. The software also monitors the kinds of questions a company's customer service center receives to seek out patterns and determine if customer questions are being answered correctly.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.