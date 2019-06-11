CNET también está disponible en español.

Banjo-Kazooie revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at Nintendo's E3 Direct

And they're not the only ones!

It's been a long time coming, but finally it has happened: Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch, as revealed by Nintendo's E3 Nintendo Direct

Banjo-Kazooie has long been one of those character additions that seemed perfect for Super Smash Bros., but there's always been one obstacle: Since Microsoft owned Rare, the company who made the games originally, Nintendo didn't have the rights to reproduce the character on a game solely designed for Nintendo consoles.

It seems as though those issues have been resolved. 

Banjo-Kazooie, in case you can't remember, is that weird bear and bird combination character from the Nintendo 64 era, who later starred in Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts a forgettable Xbox 360 game years later.

We've seen loads of surprising character entries into Smash -- Sonic, Pac-Man and Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid among them -- but this is definitely one of the most memorable Smash surprises in recent memory.

Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Smash in Fall 2019.

But they're not alone. In conjunction with the western release of Dragon Quest XI, Nintendo is also bringing across characters from that game to Smash. But yeah, nothing on the level of the almighty Banjo-Kazooie!

