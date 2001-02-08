Bally Total Fitness unveils new e-commerce store

Bally Total Fitness, a nationwide chain of fitness centers, unveiled an e-commerce store on Thursday that will offer workout equipment, apparel and nutritional supplements. The launch comes as the online sporting goods sector is consolidating, with some of the largest stores, such as Fogdog and Gear.com being closed or acquired. MVP.com, backed by superstar athletes John Elway, Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky, ceased e-commerce operations on Jan. 30. But Bally isn't alone in trying to break into the beleaguered industry. CBS SportsLine.com also has plans to launch a new e-commerce store, Shop SportsLine, sometime in the spring.