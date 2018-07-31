Ballers, Insecure return to HBO Now in August 2018

Dwayne Johnson is back playing Spencer Strasmore with the newest season of Ballers hitting HBO in August. The first three seasons were fun, here's hoping the fourth season continues the trend. Since this is HBO's streaming service you'll have to wait week to week before new episodes come by. I know, it's strange in a post-Netflix world.
Then there's the critically acclaimed comedy, Insecure, returning on the same day as Ballers, Aug. 12. Issa Rae and the entire cast are just fantastic.
Changing gears, some big titles will leave HBO at the end of August. Say goodbye to the Back to the Future trilogy and four Tremors movies. In other news, there are four Tremors movies. Check out the list below:
Arriving on HBO Now, August 2018
August 1
- Aranyelet (aka Golden Life), season 1 and 2
- 17 Again (2009)
- The Blind Side (2009)
- Fargo (1996)
- The Fugitive (1993)
- The Good Lie (2014)
- Heaven Can Wait (1978)
- The Hunted (2003)
- It's Complicated (2009)
- Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang (2005)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Murder by Numbers (2002)
- New Jack City (1991)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
- Shine (1996)
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Taxi (2004)
- The Terminal (2004)
- The Truth About Charlie (2002)
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- The Verdict (1982)
August 3
- Animals, season 3 premiere
- Random Acts of Flyness, series premiere
August 4
August 5
- Succession, season 1 finale
August 7
- Hard Knocks, season 13 premiere
August 11
- Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
August 12
August 18
- Darkest Hour (2017)
- Esme & Roy, season 1
August 25
- Father Figures (2017)
- Drew Michael
August 26
- Sharp Objects, season 1 finale
Leaving HBO Now, August 2018
August 2
- Storks (2016)
August 31
- All Eyez on Me (2017)
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
- Back to the Future (1985)
- Back to the Future Part II (1989)
- Back to the Future Part III (1990)
- Big Miracle (2012)
- Captain Ron (1992)
- Diner (1982)
- Everything, Everything (2017)
- Final Destination (2000)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)
- Halloween: Resurrection (2002)
- In a Valley of Violence (2016)
- Johnson Family Vacation (2004)
- Marauders (2016)
- Morgan (2016)
- Observe and Report (2009)
- Pearl Harbor (2001)
- Richie Rich (1994)
- Sex and the City (2008)
- Snatched (2017)
- Stick It (2006)
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- The Great Muppet Caper (1981)
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
- The Italian Job (2003)
- Tremors (1990)
- Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996)
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2017)
- West Side Story (1961)
- Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)
- Wyatt Earp (1994)
