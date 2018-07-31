CNET también está disponible en español.

Ballers, Insecure return to HBO Now in August 2018

HBO's streaming service sees the return of two big shows while a couple of others wrap up for the season.

I told you, I don't want to talk about Baywatch.

 Jeff Daly/HBO

Dwayne Johnson is back playing Spencer Strasmore with the newest season of Ballers hitting HBO in August. The first three seasons were fun, here's hoping the fourth season continues the trend. Since this is HBO's streaming service you'll have to wait week to week before new episodes come by. I know, it's strange in a post-Netflix world.

Then there's the critically acclaimed comedy, Insecure, returning on the same day as Ballers, Aug. 12. Issa Rae and the entire cast are just fantastic.

Changing gears, some big titles will leave HBO at the end of August. Say goodbye to the Back to the Future trilogy and four Tremors movies. In other news, there are four Tremors movies. Check out the list below:

Arriving on HBO Now, August 2018

August 1

August 3

August 4

August 5

August 7

August 11

August 12

August 18

August 25

August 26

Leaving HBO Now, August 2018

August 2

  • Storks (2016)

August 31

