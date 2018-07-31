Ballers, Insecure return to HBO Now in August 2018

Jeff Daly/HBO

Dwayne Johnson is back playing Spencer Strasmore with the newest season of Ballers hitting HBO in August. The first three seasons were fun, here's hoping the fourth season continues the trend. Since this is HBO's streaming service you'll have to wait week to week before new episodes come by. I know, it's strange in a post-Netflix world.

Now Playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in August 2018

Then there's the critically acclaimed comedy, Insecure, returning on the same day as Ballers, Aug. 12. Issa Rae and the entire cast are just fantastic.

Changing gears, some big titles will leave HBO at the end of August. Say goodbye to the Back to the Future trilogy and four Tremors movies. In other news, there are four Tremors movies. Check out the list below:

Arriving on HBO Now, August 2018

August 1

August 3

Animals, season 3 premiere



Random Acts of Flyness, series premiere



August 4

August 5

Succession, season 1 finale



August 7

Hard Knocks, season 13 premiere



August 11

August 12

Ballers, season 4 premiere



Insecure, season 3 premiere



August 18

August 25

Father Figures (2017)



Drew Michael



August 26

Sharp Objects, season 1 finale



Leaving HBO Now, August 2018

August 2

Storks (2016)



August 31

