Bakery sends Twitter trolls cakes with their tweets on them

What's the perfect fate for a troll?

Should we go back to ancient times and make them wear a sign around their necks, as we grunt "Unclean, unclean" at them?

Should they be sent to troll prison, there to troll each other until only one troll is left standing? (Then we send that troll to a real jail.)

A New York baker has decided that the best way is to shove their words back down their throats.

Troll Cakes, the brainchild of New York baker Kat Thek, offers to create a cake with a troll's words printed on it and then send it to the troll.

The service offers a few options.

One is to ask Thek to find a troll's home address, so that the cake will hit the mark. That costs $60. Another is to take any tweet by the president and send the appropriate cake to the White House. She calls this her "Tiny Hands Special." It's a mere $30.

Yet another option is to simply send a troll cake, with any message you choose from the Troll Cakes site, to anyone you like. Or, perhaps, don't like.

Thek didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, she told NPR that she had the idea for the business when she was this comment on Dolly Parton's Facebook page: "Your momma be so disappointed in you."

You do not speak that way to Dolly Parton.

One can understand the good intentions behind all this.

But I worry. I fear that few trolls are embarrassed by the things they write. So when a cake arrives with their words emblazoned in frosting, they will believe it's an honor, rather than an insult.

Moreover, receiving a cake -- the site says that "each cake is a dense, moist (sorry) chocolate chip brownie with whipped frosting and assorted colorful sprinkles and icing" -- is actually a pleasure.

And what happens if the troll somehow finds out who sent it?