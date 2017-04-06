Bad Lip Reading takes on 'The Force Awakens,' with Luke's help

Han Solo will turn this ship around, kids, if Chewie and Finn don't stop fighting in the back seat.

There's a new hilarious Bad Lip Reading video out that takes on 2015's "The Force Awakens," and actor Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) gets more of a verbal part in this video than he actually did in the film.

The series slyly overlays amusing phrases on top of movie and news scenes, and in this installment, Hamill provides the voiceover for Harrison Ford's Han Solo as the video puts delightfully funny words in his mouth.

There are too many highlights to mention -- just watch it -- but a favorite comes when Kylo Ren confronts Rey.

"Whatever, weird girl," he tells her, adding later, "I always have real funky breath." Then he gets a little "Silence of the Lambs-y," which, eww.

And it's good to see Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia again -- the video gives her a little tribute at the very end. We all miss you, princess.