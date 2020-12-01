Enlarge Image Kevin Winter/BBMA2020

What did you listen to this year? Probably Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd and Joe Rogan, according to Spotify's list of 2020's most popular music and podcasts.

In a year more people streamed from home (for obvious reasons) or from gaming consoles, Spotify expanded to more than 300 million listeners and 144 million paid subscribers. The streaming service's annual roundup, Spotify 2020 Wrapped, reveals that the most streamed artist was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, whose album YHLQMDLG helped add to a total of more than 8.3 billion streams. The most popular song was The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, which was played almost 1.6 billion times.

The Joe Rogan Experience was the most popular podcast of the year, followed by TED Talks Daily, The Daily and The Michelle Obama Podcast.

Billie Eilish was Spotify's most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey.

Now the global and national lists have been released, Spotify will soon prepare your personalized list of the stuff you've streamed nonstop in this turbulent year.

