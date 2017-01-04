Up Next Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Wearables have been counting our steps and tracking our heart rates, but finally, here comes a wrist strap to constantly track your blood alcohol level.

From BACtrack, makers of a range of smartphone integrated portable breathalysers, the BACtrack Skyn has the company's high-quality pedigree for combining accuracy and convenience. With simple wristband and Apple Watch strap options, it's expected to launch during the American summer for around $99.

This is more than a toy for frat kids to see how far they can push their numbers. After that initial burst of fun, this kind of tracking has the potential to give many people a realistic and highly detailed assessment of how their body handles drinks, how quickly they get drunk and how quickly they get sober again.

Instead of bursts of tracking through a breath test, this real-time tool can give someone a clear trend on how their blood alcohol content is shifting. We often forget that that last drink can take a while to hit our system, but the app can paint that picture of where you're going to end up. You can even add notes to the tracking app to flag exactly when you had a drink to see when the effects hit your system.

Talking to the BACtrack team at CES 2017, they see that there's plenty of mainstream curiosity for this new device but the biggest potential is in medical research. Until now a lot of self-reporting has been required for alcohol monitoring alongside breath tests. The ability to have real-time all-day monitoring can give analysts a lot of new research opportunities.