Craiglist rival Backpage seized by feds for sex ads, money laundering

Backpage.com, a classifed ads site akin to Craiglist, has been wiped off the face of the web. The image you see above is all that's left.

What happened? According to CBS News, the US Department of Justice has seized the website because it views Backpage as a sex-trafficking, money-laundering criminal organization. Seven people have reportedly been charged, and local CBS affiliate 3TV/CBS5 reports that the FBI have raided the Arizona home of founder Michael Lacey.

"The indictment contains 93 counts of several different crimes including money laundering and running a website to facilitate prostitution," according to CBS News, which has seen the recently unsealed charges against Backpage.

The FBI and Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

In January 2017, a US Senate subcommittee report accused Backpage of "knowingly facilitating online sex trafficking." According to the document, Backpage helped sex traffickers hide their posts from law enforcement by automatically removing words like "lolita," "teenage," "little girl," and "rape", then published those classified ads anyway.

Last November, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimated 74 percent of the reports they'd received about child sex trafficking were based on postings from Backpage.

The US Senate and House of Representatives both recently passed the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) in order to target sites like Backpage, but the act hasn't yet been signed into law. The bill (and today's seizure) are controversial because they're a form of online censorship, one that opponents (you can read their talking points here) fear might target legitimate free speech as well. Though the bills are supposed to target sex trafficking, sex workers are afraid they'll be swept up as well.

Craigslist recently removed its entire personal ads section for fear of being targeted after a similar bill, the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), passed the Senate. Both bills are now being combined into a single package.

Backpage's CEO was arrested in 2016 on charges of pimping by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris, but a judge dismissed the charges two months later.