We are kicking off this back-to-school season with this incredible giveaway! CNET and Ventev are partnering to give our readers the chance to win* this awesome charging bundle. You'll no longer have to worry about your phone or tablet running out of juice this upcoming school year.

The lucky winner will be receiving the following products:

Wallport pd1300 : A USB-C wall charger that can deliver up to 45 watts of power -- great for phones, tablets and even laptops

: A USB-C wall charger that can deliver up to 45 watts of power -- great for phones, tablets and even laptops Powercell 3015c : An ultrathin portable battery with built-in USB C cable and 3,000mAh battery. Great for charging on the go!

: An ultrathin portable battery with built-in USB C cable and 3,000mAh battery. Great for charging on the go! Chargesync USB-C cables : Available in both 3.3-foot and 6-foot lengths, these tangle-free cables make it easy to keep your USB-C devices charged.

: Available in both 3.3-foot and 6-foot lengths, these tangle-free cables make it easy to keep your USB-C devices charged. Dashport pd1300 : Features a single USB-C connector car charger supporting USB power delivery up to 27 watts.

: Features a single USB-C connector car charger supporting USB power delivery up to 27 watts. A stylish Limited edition leather case to keep your gadgets and cables organized.

Be prepared for all your gadget necessities for this upcoming academic year! Don't forget to check out our giveaway page to stay updated on all the offers you might be able to take home!

Here's what you need to do to enter! Read our rules carefully, accept our terms and conditions, and fill out the form below. Remember that you can increase your chances of winning by sharing the personal link you'll receive after you're done with the registration process. You will get up to 10 extra entries for each friend who registers for the giveaway using your link. Good luck!