8 best phones for back to school

Now that summer is about to end and the school year is around the corner, it may be time to consider a new phone. To mark the occasion, we gathered some of our favorite phones of the year. Some are super-affordable, like the Moto G7 and Pixel 3A, which make them great for a student on a budget. Others have special features that are ideal for productivity or relaxing after class, such as the Note 9 and Razer Phone 2, respectively. Whatever your needs, these devices will help you start the year off on the right food.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Josh Miller/CNET If you're running around at school, the last thing you need is to scramble and look for a phone charger. Clocking in the longest battery life for all three of the latest iPhones, the iPhone XR lasted a fantastic 19 hours and 53 minutes. It also has an excellent big screen in a comfortable body, fast performance, Face ID and wireless charging, as well as a camera that's mostly as good as the iPhone XS. And if you can wait until September, anticipate a price drop once Apple unveils the next iPhone 11. Read the iPhone XR review

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a comfortable grip, and it has a super-fast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a long-lasting battery life. And for that potential meet-cute on campus that one Samsung commercial leads us to believe can happen, it can wirelessly charge other phones and accessories, like a pair of wireless earbuds or a smartwatch. If you want something slightly bigger, check out the Galaxy S10. Read the Galaxy S10E review

Angela Lang/CNET The new-for-2019 Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a 3.5mm headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can literally shoot photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's compatible with all the major US phone carriers as well. Google may also discount it more once it officially releases its Pixel 4 in October. Read the Pixel 3A review

Angela Lang/CNET While the Note 10 is due out on Aug. 7, the Note 9 is still an outstanding phone. It has a big, bright screen, lots of internal storage and an embedded S Pen stylus -- perfect for jotting quick notes in class or laying out that presentation. The stylus can also trigger the phone's camera shutter. Read the Galaxy Note 9 review

Josh Miller/CNET If you need a study break, consider a gaming phone that accommodates heavy graphics and an immersive experience. With a bright 120Hz screen, the Razer Phone 2 adds IP67 water-resistance and wireless charging. It's also compatible with 2TB microSD cards for extra storage and runs a close-to-stock version of Android. Together with its amazing built-in speaker, you have the makings for a great mobile gaming experience. Read the Razer Phone 2 review

Angela Lang/CNET The OnePlus 7 Pro has plenty of features du jour to keep its fans enticed: a pop-up selfie camera, an in-screen fingerprint reader and multiple rear cameras. But it's the phone's $669 (6GB of RAM/128GB) starting price that is the deal maker -- ideal for students who want to save big on top features. There's also an 8GB/256GB variant that costs $699 that's available on T-Mobile. Read the OnePlus 7 Pro review