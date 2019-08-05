Back-to-school deals keep heating up: Get the brand new MacBook Air for $900

Sarah Tew/CNET

In the wake of Best Buy's three-day summer sale that ended on Sunday, the retailer is doubling down on some major discounts on Apple laptops. Most notably, the brand new MacBook Air is currently selling for $900 -- $200 off its usual retail price, and a doubling of the savings Best Buy was offering just yesterday. And if you're willing to settle for the nearly identical 2018 version, well, that's down to $850. And there are a handful of other MacBooks on sale, too.

We've also dug up a pretty great deal on the Jurassic Park movies (you get both the Blu-ray and digital versions) and the Echo Dot, which is currently selling for $25 at Amazon. Check them all out below.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a $200 discount on the brand new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. That's the best deal we've seen to date on this laptop, and it's hard to imagine the price falling any further. If you're planning to pick up this laptop anytime between now and Black Friday, now is the time. Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This is the previous edition of the MacBook Air that came out in 2018, and which is nearly identical to the brand new one except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology, which is far from a deal breaker. And the discount is simply enormous: For $850, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one that comes on the newer model. Truth be told, this is probably the better deal. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

This $20 set gives you access to both the digital and Blu-ray versions of four of the Jurassic Park movies -- that's every one except for the latest, Jurassic World 2.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Amazon's pint-size smart speaker sounds great, provides easy access to the Alexa virtual assistant and was already a solid deal at $50. Taking $25 off that already-low price makes this one a no-brainer. See the Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) review

