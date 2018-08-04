ABC

If all those fawning tweets week after week were any indication, John Graham, aka Venmo John, is one of the most popular contestants to come out of season 14 of The Bachelorette.

Each week, with each new episode, we were reminded of what we'd lost on week 5 when the clean-cut software engineer whose opening line to Becca was "I made the app for Venmo" got sent home. And each week, as we were put through the ringer with dumb men doing dumb things (I'm looking at you Chris R.), we knew that deep down, Venmo John would never stoop to such lows.

Grocery Store Joe and Venmo John are going to sAvE tHe MaLe race I swear to GOD — Sarah 🦄✨ (@SarahBarnitt) July 31, 2018

After seeing how much Bachelor Nation loves Venmo John, I asked the cast member of the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise to swing by CNET HQ in San Francisco to chat about rose ceremonies, fellow contestants, living in the mansion, and how he prepared for being in a house with 30-plus guys who all want to win the heart of one woman.

And, he said, in so many words, "Let's do the damn thing."

We covered a lot: his relationship with Becca Kufrin, drama from this season, his time at Venmo and how it helped him prepared him for the show and his pick for the final rose. We also chatted about his new job at The Fin Exploration Company, started by Venmo co-founder Andrew Kortina to create "something like the OS from (the movie) Her today." Graham's a software engineer there holding night-long hackathons. Oh, and also laughed a lot (if you can't tell).

The Midwest native made it so damn easy for me. From the moment I slid into his Instagram DMs to when we finally met in person, 28-year-old Venmo John is exactly as sweet as he seemed on The Bachelorette.

He's got a warm personality and a killer smile, and I gotta say, he gives great hugs. He was up for anything, much like on the show when he had to do things like show off his lumberjacking skills, and gave me some good insights into being a contestant and how sweet Bachelorette Becca truly is.

Off camera, we talked about all sorts of things, like how awesome it is to live in San Francisco, but how we both miss New York City; my beautiful dog (as seen in this CNET review) and his amateur cooking show to what went wrong with him and Becca.

I also asked him if contestants, like Jordan for example, are what they seem on camera. He said they are, camera, so ladies, stay away from Jordan. I really did try to get some spoilers out of him about his time in Paradise, but all he would say was, "Just watch, and call me after."

I will, Venmo John. I will.

