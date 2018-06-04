ABC

All it took was a few minutes on last Monday's premiere of The Bachelorette for the entire nation to decide the contestant now known as "Joe the Grocer" is, in a word, perfect.

After Bachelorette Becca Kufrin eliminated the boy-next-door with the big smile during last week's rose ceremony, fans quickly took to Twitter to express their disapproval.

Some called for watermelon-selling Joe Amabile, 32, to be named the next Bachelor. Some raged against Becca, her choices and intentions. Some even pledged to leave the franchise after Joe got the Becca boot (I know they'll be back).

It's week two now, and Joe's grip on Bachelor Nation isn't showing any signs of loosening. Some viewers spent Monday's entire episode tweeting about how much they missed him. Others raged against Becca, her choices and intentions.

Who else will be mourning Joe the Grocer this entire episode of #TheBachelorette 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ESiQYD5Ihc — Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) June 4, 2018

Still others pointed to the dark-haired bachelor from Chicago as a representation of all that's right with the world. And all that's wrong with some of the remaining suitors (if you've already seen tonight's episode, these will make sense to you):

"You know WOULDN'T be wearing a pink blanket at final rose ceremony? #joethegrocer" Read another: "You know who WOULDN'T have thrown that picture in the pool?" And this one, of course: "You know who wouldn't be colluding with Russia or needing to pardon himself? #AmIDoingThisRight #TheBachelorette #NotMyPresident #JoeTheGrocer"

You know who wouldn’t be wearing a pink blanket at the final rose ceremony ? #joethegrocer #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/eMF8cjIAMa — just a small town girl (@adair_jessica) June 5, 2018

You know who WOULDN'T have thrown that picture in the pool??? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ytxQZnT9xK — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 5, 2018

Some tweets really got what it was like to be a part of Bachelor Nation. I felt this one on a really deep level because this franchise has been tearing me apart for six long years.

GROCERY STORE JOE OR PETER AND I WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS okay yeah I probably will #TheBachelorette https://t.co/xApGbhCEtN — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) June 5, 2018

Grocer Joe was mourned over even more as Becca decided to keep that model Jordan for another week. But as Queen Kaitlyn Bristowe (ex- Bachelorette) notes, the boy makes good TV. And we're in season 1,000, so I'm going to trust the producers on this one.

EVERYONE WATCHING JUST SO SHOCKED SHE KEPT JORDY. Come on guys it’s season 34 you know what’s up by now #GoodTV — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 5, 2018

And to add salt to our collective gaping wound, this weekend, Joe the Grocer and Becca reunited in Chicago. THEY LOOKED SO PRECIOUS. He wore watermelon shorts, she looked happy and cute, and the world mourned for the relationship that could've been. But look at his (so beautiful) face. He's clearly not upset about how things shook out.

And even as Bachelorette Twitter mourns the loss of Grocer Joe, I have a strong feeling he'll be heading for warmer climates and getting to know some Bachelor alums on the beaches of Mexico soon enough.

