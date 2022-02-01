Babybel's iconic red wax coating turns green for new plant-based cheeses

Bel Brands USA

I grew up eating Babybel -- the soft, individually wrapped cheeses that had two layers of packaging to rip through before you reached anything edible. The best part was, of course, the bright red wax coating, which was satisfying to peel off slowly, revealing your cheese as a round, creamy reward. Now, hungry kids may be reaching for a cheese cocooned in another color -- lime green.

Babybel maker Bel Brands USA unveiled a new plant-based cheese Tuesday that features a green wax coating rather than the iconic red. Bel Brands USA said the vegan cheeses offer "a soft, smooth, and creamy texture, developed to taste like Mozzarella cheese," will hit select stores next month. Bel Brands USA already offers a dairy-free version of its Boursin cheese.

The news comes as plant-based meat alternatives gain mainstream attention. Options like the Impossible Burger, which uses soy protein concentrate, and the Beyond Burger, which uses pea protein, have earned favor among those opting to forego meat. Chances are your local grocery store now carries an array of plant-based items, from milk to microwavable breakfast sandwiches.

Babybel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the price of Babybel plant-based offerings.