Baby Yoda Star Wars merch lands at Toy Fair: The Child toys we've seen so far

The Child, perhaps more famously known now as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, is getting his biggest Star Wars toy and merchandise reveal yet. During a Disney event held Thursday in New York ahead of Toy Fair 2020, Baby Yoda toys and more debuted.

Themed items shown off Thursday include an animatronic version that naps in his sleeping pod, a Build A Bear edition of The Child, a Funko figure along with lots of clothing including costumes and themed jewelry.

In addition to the little Yoda-like creature, sets based on the Disney Plus show revealed Thursday include a Lego construction set based on the Razor Crest ship, Lego BrickHeadz of both The Mandalorian and of The Child along with themed board games of Operation and Trouble.

The Baby Yoda toy wave comes after a holiday season that didn't have much ready for the character, due to the creative choice to keep the character secret until the show aired. Show creator Jon Favreau said in a release that while it led to limited amount of possible merchandise in November and December, it allowed for something different in an age of internet spoilers.

"Holding back on product development gave everyone the chance to discover the character affectionately known to fans as 'Baby Yoda' together," Favreau said.

Representatives at Thursday's event candidly said that several members of the team only learned about The Child at the same time as everyone else when Disney Plus launched, noting that after the magic of the surprise came a whirlwind in order to bring preorders to the market three weeks later.

That initial run of Baby Yoda merchandise was mostly print on demand, allowing for shirts, tote bags and phone cases.

Figures and merchandise based on the upcoming final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars were also on display, including figures that feature the character of Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul.

And a new item for many Star Wars fans, the Darksaber Lightsaber as it was seen on The Mandalorian also made its debut as an item revealed by Hasbro. The dark-colored weapon made its live action debut on the Disney Plus show, but has also been seen in the Star Wars animated series like Star Wars Rebels.

The Star Wars event is among several early announcements leading into Toy Fair 2020, which officially kicks off Saturday at the Jacob Javits Center.