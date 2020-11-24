CNET también está disponible en español.

Baby Yoda's space macarons cost $50 a packet in real life

Williams Sonoma is offering 12-packs of "Nevarro Nummies Macarons."

You too can chomp on space macarons, for $50 a packet.

If you watched last week's episode of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus and thought Baby Yoda's ill-gotten space macarons looked delicious, you're in luck: they're available to order in real life. Unfortunately, a pack of 12 "Nevarro Nummies Macarons" will cost you $50, as previously reported by io9.

I'd probably eat the whole packet in one sitting.

"Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies," reads the description. "For authentic galactic flavor, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling."

High-end food company Williams Sonoma's description of Baby Yoda's encounter with the kid on Nevarro is a little charitable. The student had no intention of sharing, so the increasingly rebellious Baby Yoda just snatched the treats with the Force (I was totally on the little green guy's side in this instance).

Much as I like unusually colored foods and Star Wars merch, $50 for 12 macarons is pretty steep -- that's $4.17 each. Williams Sonoma also has a general packet of Star Wars macarons featuring Darth Vader, OG Yoda and Boba Fett, but that's even pricier at $50 for a set of 10.