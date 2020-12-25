Baby Yoda rocks out with director Robert Rodriguez on The Mandalorian set

Robert Rodriguez/Twitter

Director Robert Rodriguez showed fans he can be trusted with the Star Wars adventure that featured the return of none other than Boba Fett himself with The Mandalorian episode entitled Chapter 14: The Tragedy, now streaming on Disney Plus.

As a treat for fans, Rodriguez shared an adorable behind-the-scenes clip of himself playing acoustic guitar while Baby Yoda (aka Grogu) grooves to the music.

"Here's a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it's like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #The Mandalorian #The Tragedy. Check out Disney Gallery for more behind the scenes," Rodriguez tweeted Thursday night.

While it's clear that Baby Yoda is strong with the Force, thanks to this clip posted by Rodriguez it seems the little guy is a fan of guitar riffs.

Fingers crossed that we get to see Baby Yoda dance in a future episode of The Mandalorian -- or even join a dance-off with Baby Groot in some kind of Star Wars/Marvel multiverse movie.

Fans wanting to see more behind-the-scenes footage of Baby Yoda should check out the new hour-long special Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Making of Season 2 that was released on Disney Plus for Christmas Day.

The documentary examines each episode and includes interviews with the cast and crew. It also features early concept art, storytelling decisions and the tech used to make the show.

This is a different approach than Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian took for season 1. That was an eight-episode documentary series looking at the show's first eight episodes.