Baby Yoda rings the New York Stock Exchange bell to celebrate May the 4th

NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange celebrated Star Wars Day, with Baby Yoda ringing the bell to start trading for the day. Grogu, the breakout star from The Mandalorian series on Disney Plus, made an appearance at the stock exchange Tuesday morning on May the 4th.

Photos of Baby Yoda visiting the NYSE show him standing by the bell, next to the Disney ticker, signing the wall of bell-ringer autographs and holding up a NYSE coin.

