CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Widow HBO's Parasite 2020 Oscar nominations Morbius trailer Puerto Rico earthquakes Sony skipping E3 2020

Baby Yoda puppet apparently cost around $5 million

The Mandalorian's little buddy wasn't cheap to make, according to actor Adam Pally.

bb-yoda-episode-5

Baby Yoda is small and expensive.

 Disney

The hero of 2019, Baby Yoda was. But cheap to make, he was not. Actor Adam Pally found that out after punching the cute co-star of The Mandalorian a little too hard while shooting the season finale, he recently told Entertainment Weekly

In his role as a scout trooper in the Jon Favreau-produced Disney Plus Star Wars show, Pally seemingly "took a big swing" when he punched the little green guy in the first take of the scene, so Favreau let him know how much the puppet was worth.

"'I just want to let you know that this is the hero Yoda [the main prop used for close-ups], and it costs, like, $5 million. So, while I want you to hit it, I just want you to know that.'" Favreau said, according to Pally.

Now playing: Watch this: We rode Disney's new Star Wars ride
8:02

Understandably, the actor said this revelation made him nervous enough to miss his target for "the next three takes." A rep for Jason Sudeikis, who played the other scout trooper in the scene and punched the puppet too, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baby Yoda will likely return when season 2 of The Mandalorian hits Disney Plus in the fall, but there are plenty of toys, T-shirts and other merch opportunities coming before then.