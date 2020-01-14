Baby Yoda puppet apparently cost around $5 million

Disney

The hero of 2019, Baby Yoda was. But cheap to make, he was not. Actor Adam Pally found that out after punching the cute co-star of The Mandalorian a little too hard while shooting the season finale, he recently told Entertainment Weekly.

In his role as a scout trooper in the Jon Favreau-produced Disney Plus Star Wars show, Pally seemingly "took a big swing" when he punched the little green guy in the first take of the scene, so Favreau let him know how much the puppet was worth.

"'I just want to let you know that this is the hero Yoda [the main prop used for close-ups], and it costs, like, $5 million. So, while I want you to hit it, I just want you to know that.'" Favreau said, according to Pally.

Understandably, the actor said this revelation made him nervous enough to miss his target for "the next three takes." A rep for Jason Sudeikis, who played the other scout trooper in the scene and punched the puppet too, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baby Yoda will likely return when season 2 of The Mandalorian hits Disney Plus in the fall, but there are plenty of toys, T-shirts and other merch opportunities coming before then.