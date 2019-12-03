Baby Yoda plush will seemingly be available today

Disney

The world has been crying out for Baby Yoda merch since he made his adorable debut in The Mandalorian, the Disney Plus Star Wars series, last month. Mattel answered the call, according to CNET sister site Comicbook.com -- an 11-inch of The Child (Baby Yoda's official name) is hitting Walmart for $25 on Tuesday.

The Walmart product page has gone down, but it'll reportedly return at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET), so get ready.

Mattel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.