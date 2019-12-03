CNET también está disponible en español.

Baby Yoda plush will seemingly be available today

Do get Mattel's 11-inch plush based on this cutie from The Mandalorian. Or do not. There is no try.

bb-yoda-episode-4

Plush Baby Yoda, you must have.

 Disney

The world has been crying out for Baby Yoda merch since he made his adorable debut in The Mandalorian, the Disney Plus Star Wars series, last month. Mattel answered the call, according to CNET sister site Comicbook.com -- an 11-inch of The Child (Baby Yoda's official name) is hitting Walmart for $25 on Tuesday.

The Walmart product page has gone down, but it'll reportedly return at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET), so get ready.

Mattel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.