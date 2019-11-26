Jon Favreau/Instagram

The first merchandise featuring Baby Yoda from Disney Plus series The Mandalorian is available: shopDisney, Her Universe and Design by Humans have T-shirts, tote bags, mugs and other apparel based on the concept art shared by executive producer Jon Favreau. Disney had already released a bunch of merch for The Mandalorian, as well as for Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker and the Fallen Order video game, but the baby green alien -- also known as "The Child" -- was kept under wraps until the series premiere.

Her Universe is a fashion brand set up by Ashley Eckstein, the actor who played Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars. Baby Yoda apparel and accessories will be available through Amazon, Target, Macy's, Kohl's, Hot Topic, Box Lunch and Zazzle, CNBC reported last week.

Apparel will be available before the holidays from ShopDisney, the Disney Store, Disney parks and retail stores.

Preorders for Baby Yoda toys and a plush will begin in the coming weeks, with no details on where they'll be sold as yet. More toys, plush, specialty apparel and other merchandise will also become available in the coming months.

Dave Filoni, executive producer of The Mandalorian, told CNET sister site Entertainment Tonight that one of the reasons he got interested in the story was "the subject of this child."

"Knowing George [Lucas] and how important the character of Yoda is to him, I wanted to make sure that I could help shepherd this idea," Filoni said. "We still want to keep a lot of things a mystery, we don't want to go around answering things and making them less special, but let's tell a story that's interesting and compelling and add to this great galaxy."

Disney didn't respond to a request for comment. Hasbro declined to comment.

The new Disney Plus streaming service is priced at $7 a month and launched Nov. 12 in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, and in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday. It'll arrive in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on March 31. It offers a wide range of old and new Disney, Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. Within a day, it already had more than 10 million subscribers.

Originally published Nov. 21, 1:41 p.m. PT.

Update, Nov. 26, 7:10 a.m. PT: Adds shopDisney and Design by Humans links.