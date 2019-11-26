Move over, Hatchimals. Freeze, Frozen dolls. The new hot merchandise for the 2019 holiday season just might be anything featuring Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, and products -- especially T-shirts, so many T-shirts -- are just starting to hit stores.

To recap: Star Wars fans call this creature Baby Yoda, but its official name right now is The Child. (It's 50 years old, but that's a baby in Yoda's species -- remember, Yoda was 900 in Return of the Jedi.) It's super cute, so much so that when it looks like GIFs of it were being banned, Twitter users got upset.

Enterprising crafters on Etsy have already been whipping up some unlicensed shirts and such, but now the real stuff is coming. Online stores are starting to get the official merchandise this week, and physical retail stores should get it in a few weeks. Check Amazon, Walmart, Hot Topic, Target, Kohl's, BoxLunch, eBay, SuperHeroStuff, Macy's, Shop Disney and Design By Humans.

As of Tuesday, the merchandise is underwhelming. The same photo of Baby Yoda's sweet face is plastered on everything from shirts to phone cases, and while he's still cute, the shirts feel rushed and almost homemade. Not to endorse copyright violation, but some of the law-breaking crafters have created much cuter merchandise than the Disney machine has done so far.

Sadly, the natural product for such a cute little character is a stuffed toy, and since plush toys take longer to make than T-shirts, we have to wait awhile for those.

Still, if you're eager to have a Baby Yoda product under the tree, here are some picks.

Shop Disney It's not complicated. It's a phone case with Baby Yoda on it. And it's not cheap. But since you take your phone everywhere, it means you get to have the cutie pie in your pocket, too.

Shop Disney Discuss your morning schedule with a caffeinated Baby Yoda.

Shop Disney Stash your lightsaber in this Baby Yoda tote bag. Again, simple beyond belief, but this is all we're getting at the moment.

Design By Humans First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Baby Yoda in his so-cool carriage. Applause to this shirt for using a different, and better, Baby Yoda photo.

Box Lunch The benefit of this shirt: just Baby Yoda's picture. No headline, no background, no cute slogans. If that's your style, this is for you. And it's already marked down.

Shop Disney The baseball jersey style of this shirt adds some sass to the same Baby Yoda photo we're seeing absolutely everywhere.

Shop Disney Same image we're seeing everywhere, but the colored lid and straw add some pizazz. Baby Yoda tumbler. It has a reusable straw because Baby Yoda believes in saving the turtles.

Design By Humans Ha. The full-body picture on this shirt reminds us that Baby Yoda has a Muppet heritage. Still cute, though.

Hot Topic Come on, Disney, Baby Yoda is a WAY better name than "The Child." Decent shirt, but you will need to explain why the creature is called that. Why is it called that?

The next episode of The Mandalorian premieres on Nov. 29.