Baby Yoda love: See which states are most smitten by the Disney Plus star

The world seems to be Baby Yoda-crazy since the character officially known as The Child debuted on Disney Plus show The Mandalorian. There are Baby Yoda toys, shirts and even cakes.

The adorable 50-year-old creature has stolen the hearts of millions of viewers, but how does that love break down by state?

According to HighSpeedInternet.com, which tracks internet service providers, Baby Yoda is a huge hit in Utah -- maybe because it has one of the highest birth rates in the country.

The next states in line are New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Washington and Oregon. These states are the most obsessed with Baby Yoda.

The Force is not strong with Mississippi. The southern state is the least obsessed with Baby Yoda. District of Columbia, Louisiana, Georgia and Arkansas aren't very smitten with The Child either.

The state-by-state list was created by data analysts at HighSpeedInternet.com who used Google Trends to find and rank states that googled the words "Baby Yoda" most.

Whether you love or can't stand the little fella, Baby Yoda has been dominating the headlines from popping up in a painting of Disney CEO Bob Iger to a petition started by fans demanding a Baby Yoda emoji.

Baby Yoda isn't going away any time soon. So deal with it, Mississippi.

Originally published Dec. 11.