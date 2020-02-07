Baby Yoda is Funko's most preordered Pop figure of all time

Funko

Since Funko announced it would release a Baby Yoda toy, back in December, Star Wars fans have ordered it so many times, it's become Funko's most preordered Pop figure ever.

CNET sister site Comicbook.com said Funko had originally tweeted that the figure was the "top selling Funko figure of all-time," but that Funko has since corrected that with the preorder info. The current best-selling Funko Pop figure ever is Baby Dancing Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, according to Funko.

Funko has two Baby Yoda Pop figures: a regular, 3-inch one and a large, 10-inch one. They retail for $8.78 and $29.96 apiece, respectively. Both figures ship May 20.

Though the 10-inch Baby Yoda is currently sold out on Amazon, it's still available at Walmart.

Fans were first introduced to Baby Yoda, officially known as The Child, on the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda is so popular that consumers have been shelling out major bucks for official and unofficial toys. Fans love the adorable character so much they're even willing to stand in the bitter cold to build elaborate Baby Yoda snow sculptures.

If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, here's how to watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. Season 2 of the series will debut in October.

Funko didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published Feb. 6.

Correction, Feb. 7: The Baby Yoda figure has become Funko's most preordered Pop figure of all time, not the best-selling ever, as Funko had originally tweeted.