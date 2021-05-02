Baby Yoda has his own sneakers now

FUN

It's hard to tell where we're at with Baby Yoda these days. First he was a phenomenon, a meme gone viral. A character that became bigger than The Mandalorian, the show he featured on. He might be the most popular character in the Star Wars universe right now.

Then he was revealed as Grogu? Which felt less interesting. And the merchandising machine went into full flow. He became a plushie, a keychain, a lunchbox. Everything you might expect of a character of his popularity.

So of course, we now have Baby Yoda sneakers. They look like this:

Fun

Would I wear these? Look, hard to tell. I'm a 39 year old man with two young children. Can't really imagine doing the school pick up in these things, but I do sort of like the design?

Fun

They cost $39.99 and can check them out at Fun.

For more Star Wars deals in the lead up to May the 4th, head here.