Baby Yoda getting its own Funko Pop figure

Funko

If you've got the kind of Baby Yoda fever only merch can quiet, Funko Pop has its own figures on the way.

In a blog post Tuesday, Funko said it will release "The Child" (Baby Yoda) in a standard size, as well as 10-inch version. The figure is slated for a spring shipment. It's already available for preorder through Wal-Mart, though, and the store's website lists a May 20 ship date.

Baby Yoda's been the breakout star from the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian. CNET's Gael Fashingbauer Cooper writes that Baby Yoda merchandise has been a bit underwhelming so far -- T-shirts, phone cases -- but things seem to be turning around.

And hey, until you can get your hands on a Baby Yoda plushie or that Funko Pop character, you can always watch the little green guy reimagined as an '80s sitcom.