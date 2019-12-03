If you've got the kind of Baby Yoda fever only merch can quiet, Funko Pop has its own figures on the way.
In a blog post Tuesday, Funko said it will release "The Child" (Baby Yoda) in a standard size, as well as 10-inch version. The figure is slated for a spring shipment. It's already available for preorder through Wal-Mart, though, and the store's website lists a May 20 ship date.
Baby Yoda's been the breakout star from the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian. CNET's Gael Fashingbauer Cooper writes that Baby Yoda merchandise has been a bit underwhelming so far -- T-shirts, phone cases -- but things seem to be turning around.
And hey, until you can get your hands on a Baby Yoda plushie or that Funko Pop character, you can always watch the little green guy reimagined as an '80s sitcom.
Baby Yoda getting its own Funko Pop figure
