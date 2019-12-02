Baby Yoda backs up Captain America in Avengers: Endgame spoof

The Avengers are a super-powered batch of heroes who show up just when they're most needed. Baby Yoda, the breakout star of the new Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, does the same. That's why a spoof video showing Baby Yoda coming to Captain America's rescue in Avengers: Endgame is so great.

As a weary Cap prepares to battle uber-villain Thanos in a scene from the 2019 film, who should float in but the adorable Baby Yoda in his pod, ready to come to the hero's aid.

Yes, we know The Child isn't really Yoda. And yes, we know the Marvel and Star Wars universes are separate. But something about this 40-second video, uploaded to YouTube by StryderHD, is perfect.

Baby Yoda has instantly become a social media darling. A meme of him sipping soup has taken off, and he's trending higher on social media than most Democratic presidential candidates.

The next episode of The Mandalorian will air on Disney Plus on Dec. 6.