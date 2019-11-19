Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If you've been watching the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, you've already seen the absolute world-class cutie fans are calling Baby Yoda.

On Tuesday, The Mandalorian showrunner and director Jon Favreau posted some original Baby Yoda art on his Twitter and Instagram. And not surprisingly, it's extremely adorable.

Even director and actor Werner Herzog -- who plays an unnamed client who commissioned the Mandalorian to find the creature -- said he was moved to tears when he saw Baby Yoda on set. "It's heartbreakingly beautiful," Herzog told GQ magazine.

If you make Herzog cry, you know it's legit.

Baby Yoda was first introduced in episode 1 of The Mandalorian when we find out the cute character is the target for the Mandalorian bounty hunter.

There's even more Baby Yoda action in episode 2 that you can read about in the CNET synopsis here. But one thing fans did discover was how Force-sensitive the little one is.

In the second episode, the Mandalorian battles a rhinoceros-type creature. But Baby Yoda, watching nervously from his floating bassinet, raises his tiny hand and stops the dangerous creature in his tracks.

Then he falls asleep, adorably. Because he's adorable.