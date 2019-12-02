CNET también está disponible en español.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda reimagined as a cheesy '80s sitcom

All that's missing is a Baby Yoda freeze frame high-five at the end.

Baby Yoda looks even more retro when reimagined as a character in an '80s sitcom.

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Baby Yoda -- or The Child, as he's officially called -- is clearly the real star of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. But what if this adorable Star Wars character had his own sitcom?

Fan Gareth Wood did just that by reimagining The Mandalorian as an '80s sitcom starring Baby Yoda in a Facebook video posted on Friday. 

80's style intro for The Mandalorian. 😆

Posted by Gareth Wood on Friday, November 29, 2019

The video includes a retro-looking opening title sequence introducing the cast with grainy footage and its own '80s sounding theme song reminiscent of Full House or The Facts of Life

The video makes it look like a fan recorded the sitcom on an old VHS tape, which of course makes it appear even more like the show is straight from the '80s.

The best part of this fan-made video is realizing how amazing the popular Star Wars series would work as a sitcom. 

If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, here's how to watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. 