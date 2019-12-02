Baby Yoda -- or The Child, as he's officially called -- is clearly the real star of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. But what if this adorable Star Wars character had his own sitcom?
Fan Gareth Wood did just that by reimagining The Mandalorian as an '80s sitcom starring Baby Yoda in a Facebook video posted on Friday.
The video includes a retro-looking opening title sequence introducing the cast with grainy footage and its own '80s sounding theme song reminiscent of Full House or The Facts of Life.
The video makes it look like a fan recorded the sitcom on an old VHS tape, which of course makes it appear even more like the show is straight from the '80s.
The best part of this fan-made video is realizing how amazing the popular Star Wars series would work as a sitcom.
If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, here's how to watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.
Discuss: The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda reimagined as a cheesy '80s sitcom
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.