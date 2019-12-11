Baby Yoda $300 toy has a 14-month waitlist

GakmanCreatures

As Disney seemingly dropped the ball on having merch ready to go featuring the breakout star of Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, unofficial toys have been stepping up to fill the void online. One made-to-order Baby Yoda toy is now so in demand that it has a 14- to 17-month wait time. It'll also cost you $300 to buy the Tiny Master, plus $35 shipping to the US, as one human tries to generate enough Baby Yodas to fuel the infinite demand for the character.

The Etsy store, GakmanCreatures, makes the unofficial Star Wars toy out of faux fur, polymer clay and pastels. It measures around 5 inches, and is completely handmade and fully posable, with a wire skeleton and glass eyes.

"Due to the high demand, actual waiting period is at least 14-17 months after the date of purchase or even longer," the store notes. "This item can't be delivered by Christmas 2019 and 2020."

The toys are being made by store owner Ekaterina Gakman, who's based in St Petersburg, Russia, and is also making selling figures of Star Wars' second-cutest creature -- the porg.

Gakman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

While there's not much official merch beyond basic t-shirts right now, there's a Baby Yoda plush toy coming in February and a Funko Pop in spring 2020. People are also calling for a Baby Yoda emoji.